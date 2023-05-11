Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Flywire Trading Down 0.1 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 151,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,025. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock worth $5,458,621. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

