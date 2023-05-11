Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.01 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
