Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.01 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

