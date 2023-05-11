Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.4 %

FBIO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 78,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,575. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

