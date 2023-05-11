Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 5.8 %

FSM stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 682,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 419,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

