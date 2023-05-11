Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 7,750 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avnet by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

