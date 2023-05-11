Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,464,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 43,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 49,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,179,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

