Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $214.87. 482,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.