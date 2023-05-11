Foster & Motley Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
