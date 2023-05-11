Foster & Motley Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.