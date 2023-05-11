Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.78. 1,332,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

