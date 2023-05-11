Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 161,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,049. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

