Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.42. The company had a trading volume of 630,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.75.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

