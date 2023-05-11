Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,525. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

