Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.70. 716,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

