Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. 300,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

