Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,437 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 1,105,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,757. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

