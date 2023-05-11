Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

