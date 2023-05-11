Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.8 %

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 9,625,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

