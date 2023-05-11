FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.67. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134. The firm has a market cap of C$266.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.41 million.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

