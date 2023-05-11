FY2024 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Decreased by B. Riley

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

WKHS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 782,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 266.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

