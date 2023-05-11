FY2024 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Decreased by B. Riley

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Workhorse Group Stock Performance
WKHS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.71.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
