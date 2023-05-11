FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 13,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,159. The company has a market cap of $608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.37 million.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 154.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

