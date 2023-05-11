FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issued By HC Wainwright

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KDNY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 64,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,578 shares of company stock worth $16,246,924 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

