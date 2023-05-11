G999 Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,791.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

