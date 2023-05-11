Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 50.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

