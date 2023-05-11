Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of TSE GH traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.60. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,435. The company has a market cap of C$212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$9.80.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.8506787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

