GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the April 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Price Performance
GTCH stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 41,469,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,229,430. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About GBT Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.