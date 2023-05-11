GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 6.1 %

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,798. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

