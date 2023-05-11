General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Trading 30.4% Higher

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) traded up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

General European Strategic Investments Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About General European Strategic Investments

General European Strategic Investments, Inc holds interests in various projects located in Europe. The company owns the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia; Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine. It is also involved in waste management activities.

