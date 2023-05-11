Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.13. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 510,294 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genetic Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.