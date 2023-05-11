Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.13. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 510,294 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.
