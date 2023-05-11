Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) versus Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Financial Survey

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genprex and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Genprex currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

This table compares Genprex and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -79.67% -73.61% Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genprex and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$23.74 million ($0.48) -1.70 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million 377.14 -$105.03 million ($0.10) -5.83

Genprex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genprex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Genprex has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genprex beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system. Genprex was founded by J. Rodney Varner in April 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

