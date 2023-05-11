Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.93 and traded as high as C$3.45. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 13,787 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$147.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of C$41.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.53457 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

