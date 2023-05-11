GG TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,663.81 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $88.83 million and $32,663.81 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07065492 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,885.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

