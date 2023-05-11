Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $5.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

