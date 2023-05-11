Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 51,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 65,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price objective on Giga Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

