Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. 9,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,608. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.8962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Givaudan Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,976.00.

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.