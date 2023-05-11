Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.08

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $30.19. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 4,932 shares changing hands.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 633,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

