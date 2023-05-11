Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,345,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 556,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,010. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

