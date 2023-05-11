Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $85.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

