Goodman Financial Corp Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,334. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

