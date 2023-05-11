GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.80 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.97 million, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

In other news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

