Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

