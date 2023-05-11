Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading 10% Higher

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

