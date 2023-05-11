Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Insider Activity

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $104,572. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Stories

