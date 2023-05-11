GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Up 32.7 %

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.