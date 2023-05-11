Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 297,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 72,588 shares.The stock last traded at $88.27 and had previously closed at $88.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

