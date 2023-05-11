Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 297,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 72,588 shares.The stock last traded at $88.27 and had previously closed at $88.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
