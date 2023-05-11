GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Down 95.7% in April

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRM. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 466,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 790,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

