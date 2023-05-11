Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of GH opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

