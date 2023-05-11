Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.80

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.55. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,244 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gyrodyne comprises approximately 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Gyrodyne worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.