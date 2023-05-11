Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.