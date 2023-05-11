Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 39,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 36,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

