Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Shares Up 11.9%

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.44 and last traded at $211.44. 195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.00.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.86.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

